Who Are The Mystery Babies Beyoncé & Jay-Z Featured In Their New Tour Footage?

Beyonce performs on the opening night of the 'On The Run II' tour at Principality Stadium on June 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales, UK. (Photo by Robin Harper/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
Will the real Sir and Rumi Carter please stand up?
During the kickoff show of their On The Run II tour on Tuesday night in Cardiff, England, Beyoncé and Jay-Z shared images of themselves cradling two adorable babies in a verdant paradise.
At first, fans and media outlets speculated that the tots featured in the footage were the couple's rarely-seen twins, Sir and Rumi, who have largely been kept out of the public eye since Beyoncé gave birth last June. Members of the Beyhive even pointed out the striking resemblance between the babies and the hip-hop stars on Twitter.
Despite this speculation, a representative for Beyoncé later told BuzzFeed News that the little ones in the tour footage were not, in fact, Sir and Rumi -- simply stating "It's not [them]" when asked if the tots in question were the singer's twins. Us Weekly also confirmed that the youngest Carters were not showcased during their parents' tour.
While Sir and Rumi may not have gotten their arena debut just yet, the twins have another reason to celebrate -- June 13 marks their first birthday. Beyoncé is set to perform in Manchester on that day, and she may have a plan up her sleeve to honor her son and youngest daughter.
Bey last shared a photo of Sir and Rumi on the one-month anniversary of their birth.
