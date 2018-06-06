Who Are The Mystery Babies Beyoncé & Jay-Z Featured In Their New Tour Footage?

Despite this speculation, a representative for Beyoncé later told BuzzFeed News that the little ones in the tour footage were not, in fact, Sir and Rumi -- simply stating "It's not [them]" when asked if the tots in question were the singer's twins. Us Weekly also confirmed that the youngest Carters were not showcased during their parents' tour.

While Sir and Rumi may not have gotten their arena debut just yet, the twins have another reason to celebrate -- June 13 marks their first birthday. Beyoncé is set to perform in Manchester on that day, and she may have a plan up her sleeve to honor her son and youngest daughter.

Bey last shared a photo of Sir and Rumi on the one-month anniversary of their birth.