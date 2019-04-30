Who Is The Night King?! He’s Been Unmasked And He Looks Like Daniel Craig!

The night is dark and full of terrors – and by terrors we mean the freaking Night King!

But let’s be real — the real guy behind the Night King on “Game of Thrones” is not so terrifying, in fact he’s really hot and he kind of looks link Daniel Craig!

Meet 48-year-old actor and stuntman Vladimir Furdik, who has played the infamous character since season 6, taking over for actor Richard Brake.

In and out of his Night King prosthetics, the Slovakian hunk frequently posts photos with his castmates on Instagram.

Before he stepped in as the leader of the army of the dead, Valdimir was an average white walker that was killed by Jon Snow in season 5’s “Hardhome” episode!

In March, he revealed what he thinks are the Night King’s true intentions to Entertainment Weekly.

“He never wanted to be the Night King,” the actor told the outlet. “I think he wants revenge. Everybody in this story has two sides – a bad side and a good side. The Night King only has one side, a bad side.”

The Night King went full bad side on us in the Battle of Winterfell on Sunday night’s episode, but was ultimately defeated by an unexpected heroin – Arya Stark!

“She killed me with a smile,” Valdimir joked in an Instagram post.

We hate to say it, but the Night King will not be missed!