Who Wore It Better? Meghan Markle and Natalie Morales Stun In Green Self Portrait Dress

It's a battle between the soon-to-be-royal and everyone's favorite morning show host!
Meghan Markle and Access Live's Natalie Morales rocked the exact same floral, green Self Portrait dress — and now we're asking you to decide who wore it better.
Meghan Markle stepped out in the flowing green dress in order to attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England. Meghan teamed the dress, which features simple pleats and ruffles along the bodice, with a black blazer and a set of black pumps. She also carried a simple black gold chain purse.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
For her part, Natalie wore the dress to Napa for a girlfriends getaway where she judged the HALL Cabernet Cookoff 2018! She teamed her dress with a black blazer, as well, and added a little something extra to the neckline with a simple gold necklace.
Natalie also wore the dress again — for a taping of Access Live in front of Buckingham Palace! This time she teamed the look with a black fascinator!
What do you think royal fans? Does Natalie win this or does Meghan?