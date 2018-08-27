Whoops! Kristin Cavallari Had a Nip Slip On The Red Carpet

Another day, another celebrity nip slip!

Kristin Cavallari must have forgotten her double-sided tape on the red carpet at the iHeartReadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday.

The reality star, 31, wore a striking yellow blazer dress with a plunging neckline, but unfortunately it went a little too low and from the side, it showed off a little too much! Kristin accidentally flashed her breast as she walked the red carpet at the show.