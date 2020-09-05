Why Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Almost Decided Against ‘Wild’ Pregnancy Reveal

The story behind Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s surprise pregnancy reveal was actually wild!

Much to the delight of fans, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together in August in the singer’s “Wild” music video. But according to the Grammy-winning musician, the special moment almost didn’t happen!

“[Chrissy] was kind of hedging her bets because we were early in our pregnancy,” John told PEOPLE magazine. “We hadn’t taken all the tests to make sure everything is OK, and she said, “Let’s just shoot it.’ And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene.”

Soon after filming the beautiful ocean scene with their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, they got the good news from doctors.

“All the tests came back great, and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn’t be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point,” he said. “So, by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant.”

The “Cravings” cookbook author, who underwent breast reduction surgery in June, previously detailed how she found out about their baby on the way.

“I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative,” she revealed in a Twitter thread. “So, the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 a.m. to do Good Morning America. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed.”

She continued, “I was not disappointed. But I was scared s**tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure… So, we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So, the odds just felt…bad.”

She added, “But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you.”

— Gabi Duncan