Why Did Sam Smith Pull Out Of The Billboard Music Awards?

Sam Smith is taking time to recover after suffering from some vocal troubles.

The “Stay With Me” singer’s team announced on Wednesday in a statement released on his Twitter account that Sam is canceling his upcoming performances in Azerbaijan and at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The message reads, “In the wake of cutting his South African tour short last week, Sam’s medical specialists are requiring him to have further rest. Regrettably this means that he will be unable to perform at the Azerbaijan Gran Prix in Baku this weekend or the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas next week.”

“We apologize for the disappointment for those affected, but the primary focus at this time needs to be on Sam’s recovery and health,” the statement concluded.

Last week, South Africa’s Channel 24 news station reported that Sam stopped his first-ever Cape Town concert just 45 minutes after it started due to his vocal strain.

The English performer was originally scheduled to perform “Dancing With a Stranger” with Normani at the BBMA’s at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May 1.

In May 2015, Sam underwent surgery to repair a reoccurring vocal cord hemorrhage.

The “Latch” hitmaker appeared on “Today” in September of 2015 to report that his surgery had been successful, but a “struggle to get through.”

“I just need to stop writing songs that are too high to sing,” he joked.

As much as we love hearing those high notes, we wish him well as he rests!