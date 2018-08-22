Why Ian Somerhalder Loves Raising Daughter Bodhi Surrounded By Animals: 'They Will Shape Her Life'

"I was just sitting with her on the floor having a cup of coffee and watching the interaction between the cats and her," Ian said. "Our little young kitty is just in love with my daughter, and my daughter is the same—just so in love with her kitties."

He continued, "Three of the biggest things in the world that can heal so much are things you can't teach, but things you can show, which are reverence, gratitude and compassion. When you expose young children, or adults for that matter, to animals, you are shown through your interaction compassion, gratitude and reverence."

"It informs who you will become as a person. So, I love watching my daughter grow up with all these incredible animals that we have. They will shape her life and inform who she becomes. I can't wait to see it all."