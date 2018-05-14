Why Meghan Markle Deserves Your Sympathy Ahead Of Her Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle had a pretty rough day by most people’s standards. Just days before her "dream wedding" to a literal prince, she found out her dad paid to have paparazzi photos taken of himself to improve his image. To top it off, her now-embarrassed dad has reportedly decided not to walk her down the aisle.

Before we all collectively sigh and say something like, "Well, who cares she’s marrying a prince… at a castle… and she’s going to live happily ever after regardless," let’s all stop and take a deep breath.

How would you feel if your dad backed out on your big day just days before? How would you feel if you dreamed that one day you would finally met Mr. Right, even if you previously married Mr. Wrong, and then your family couldn’t rally around to support you and show up on your wedding day?

Whether or not you buy into the whole "her life is going to be a fairytale" mumbo jumbo, you have take a step back and think about how this scenario playing out for the world to see, really feels for her.

My guess? It really hurts.

Being a bride is stressful enough as it is. Being a bride on the world’s stage, with people (us included!) prying for every detail about the big day, is even more difficult.

At the end of the day, you have to remember, "She’s just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."

And at the root of all of it, she doesn’t deserve the public humiliation she’s getting before exchanging vows with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle deserves our sympathy and support. She deserves our well wishes and a bit of good luck. She deserves to hear things like, despite all the bumps in the bridal road, things will work out just fine and you'll have a dream day.

Cheers to you Meghan! Chin up! Remember you’ll be just as gorgeous on May 19, whether or not everything turned out absolutely perfect.

**This piece is an op-ed written by an editor**