Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Bust Out History Of Sitcom Themes With A Hilarious Mashup

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon could bring home an Emmy for their latest antics!

The duo teamed up on "The Tonight Show" on Thursday and dropped a hilarious mashup of the History of Sitcom Themes. It all started with "The Golden Girls," then they launched into "The Jeffersons," "Diff'rent Strokes," "Good Times," "The Andy Griffith Show," "I Dream of Jeannie," "Full House," "The Greatest American Hero," "Martin," "Three's Company," and ended it with Will's hit sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." They were backed throughout their performance by The Roots, Jimmy's resident band.

Naturally, they brought some A-list dance moves to go with this epic mashup. From matching hand gestures to Jimmy jumping up and down as Will rapped.

The audience ate it up and was spotted partying with Will and Jimmy throughout the performance.

OK, this one is officially starting to rival Jimmy's History Of Rap with Justin Timberlake. Check out the whole thing above!