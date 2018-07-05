Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Don't Say They're Married Anymore

Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship goes deeper than just marriage.

The 49-year-old actor opened up about his love life on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, where he assured listeners there is nothing that could break him and his wife apart. In fact, Will and Jada stopped referring to themselves as "married" – opting to call themselves "life partners" instead.

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will shared. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space."

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Started Dating Will Smith Before He Was Divorced From Ex-Wife Sheree

Jada similarly shut down divorce rumors earlier this year on a "Sway in the Morning" radio show, where she was adamant that the two would never split.

"Here's the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever," the "Girls Trip" star said. "We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter."

20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since. . Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be. . I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities. . I have learned that Love is Listening. Love is Giving. Love is Freedom. . Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last December. To celebrate the huge milestone, the "Fresh Prince" star shared a sweet tribute to his wife and shared the big secret to their long-lasting love. 

"Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be," he wrote.

It looks like Will and Jada's love is in full bloom! 

Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News