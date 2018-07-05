Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Don't Say They're Married Anymore

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship goes deeper than just marriage.

The 49-year-old actor opened up about his love life on TIDAL's Rap Radar podcast, where he assured listeners there is nothing that could break him and his wife apart. In fact, Will and Jada stopped referring to themselves as "married" – opting to call themselves "life partners" instead.

"We don't even say we're married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," Will shared. "There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space."