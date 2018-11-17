Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Share Touching Birthday Posts For His Ex-Wife

Family is family! Will Smith is celebrating an important woman in his life – and it's probably not who you think.
The superstar gave ex-wife Sheree Zampino a festive shoutout for her birthday on Friday, posting a cute throwback photo of the two of them with their now-adult son, Trey, as a baby.
Will lovingly referred to "Ree-Ree" as the "#BestBabyMamaEver" in his Instagram caption, which prompted a surprised reaction from celebrity pal Chris Rock.
"Wow. You have a very understanding wife," the comedian commented.
While fans loved Chris' funny quip, he may not have realized how true it actually is.
Will's spouse of 21 years, Jada Pinkett Smith, beat him to the punch with her own touching birthday post for Sheree, sharing a present-day snap of the two laughing together on set. The actress acknowledged that she and Sheree have been through "a hell of a journey," adding that she's "grateful" for the relationship they have today.
"I'm so happy we've found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family," she wrote in her caption. "You've been a gift. I'm wishing you the world."
Will and Sheree divorced back in 1995 after three years of marriage, and the co-parents definitely don't limit their contact to social media. In addition to Will, Jada and their famous kids Jaden and Willow, Sheree was also present alongside Trey for Will's now-viral Grand Canyon bungee jump on his 50th birthday in September.
-- Erin Biglow