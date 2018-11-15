Will Smith, Marc Anthony & Bad Bunny Kick Off 2018 Latin Grammys With Explosive Performance

Back at it! Will Smith is gettin' jiggy all over again.
The superstar returned to the music world with an explosive performance at the Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night, hitting the stage alongside Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny for a live rendition of their new single "Está Rico."
Ahead of the anticipated appearance, Will teased excited fans with a pre-show selfie on Instagram as the trio prepped to kick things off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
"Putting that sauce on rehearsals before our performance at the #LatinGrammys Tonight!" Will wrote, also tagging both his collaborators.
Marc opened the number, crooning a few verses before Will walked through the crowd and delivered his rhymes with a blend of English and Spanish. Bad Bunny, who's also teamed up recently with Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez, capped off the song as dancers joined him while wearing – what else? – bunny ears.
The Puerto Rican trap artist appeared to blend seamlessly with longtime friends Will and Marc, who apparently got a head start on their musical partnership earlier this year. In March, Marc made one of his longtime pal's "#bucketlist" dreams come true with a personal salsa lesson.
"Está Rico" dropped in September and reached No. 5 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The release date also coincided with a big milestone for Will – he celebrated his 50th birthday the same week.
-- Erin Biglow