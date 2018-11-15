Will Smith, Marc Anthony & Bad Bunny Kick Off 2018 Latin Grammys With Explosive Performance

Back at it! Will Smith is gettin' jiggy all over again.

The superstar returned to the music world with an explosive performance at the Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night, hitting the stage alongside Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny for a live rendition of their new single "Está Rico."

Ahead of the anticipated appearance, Will teased excited fans with a pre-show selfie on Instagram as the trio prepped to kick things off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.