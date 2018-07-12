Will Smith Wins The 'In My Feelings' Challenge By Dancing Atop A Budapest Bridge

Just when we thought we'd seen every version of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, Will Smith took it to new heights!

In a new Instagram video, the "Aladdin" star does the Shiggy daringly atop Budapest's Chain Bridge, hundreds of feet above the Danube River.

The ambitious video starts with Will watching an Instagram video showing Ciara and Russell Wilson getting down to the dance craze. Then, he looks out his window at the bridge – and inspiration strikes.

"There is no way – no way this is legal," the "Suicide Squad" star says as he walks over to the bridge, then scales it. He quickly sneaks through a door and climbs up a ladder, bringing him to the very top of the bridge.