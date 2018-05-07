Will Whitney Houston's 'I Want To Dance With Somebody' Be Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Dance?

Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to boogie during their first dance at their royal wedding.



The Sun claimed over the weekend that Meghan and her hubby were planning a first dance to Whitney Houston's, "I Want To Dance With Somebody." While the uptempo track is definitely fun and catchy — and a favorite among many brides — we can't imagine they're going to waltz into married life with the song as their first dance.

Perhaps what people meant was that it would be the "first song to open the dance floor."

What do you think royal watchers — do you think Meghan will really take her first twirl with Harry to Whitney's hit?