Willow Smith's Facial Expressions After Her Parents Talk About Swinging, Dating, And The Realities Of Marriage Are On Point

Willow Smith had the exact reaction any kid would when her parents decide to dish the dirt on the early part of their relationship.

In an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," Jada brings her hubby Will Smith on the show to talk about the early part of their marriage, swinging, and how they ultimately stayed together as a couple. But in a funny — yet slightly awkward turn of events — the other guests on that day's show are Jada's daughter, Willow, and Jada's mom, Adrienne.