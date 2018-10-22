Willow Smith's Facial Expressions After Her Parents Talk About Swinging, Dating, And The Realities Of Marriage Are On Point

Willow Smith and Will Smith attend the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 on July 5, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)
Willow Smith had the exact reaction any kid would when her parents decide to dish the dirt on the early part of their relationship.
In an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," Jada brings her hubby Will Smith on the show to talk about the early part of their marriage, swinging, and how they ultimately stayed together as a couple. But in a funny — yet slightly awkward turn of events — the other guests on that day's show are Jada's daughter, Willow, and Jada's mom, Adrienne.
Willow's reaction to her parents talking about sex and marriage is — well, you guessed it, hilarious!
From eye rolls to outright gasps, Willow can't but help showing off her shocked expressions as her parents get really real about their relationship.
Check out the hilarious video Jada posted of her daughter's reactions during the episode.