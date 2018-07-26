Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato In The Hospital Following Her Apparent Overdose: Report

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato at Cecconi’s West Hollywood on February 13, 2013 (Getty Images)
Wilmer Valderrama is standing by his ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato.
The "That 70s Show" star, who dated Demi off-and-on from 2010 to 2016, was spotted entering the hospital in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, as seen in photos obtained by E!.
Demi was hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose. Her rep released a statement the same day telling fans, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Wilmer, 38, has always been steadfast in helping Demi with her sobriety throughout their longtime relationship and friendship. Despite the fact that they broke up in 2016, the two have remained close and Demi recently said in her 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated" that she has "never loved anyone like she loved Wilmer."
In 2013, while celebrating 3 years of being sober, Demi gushed over her incredible love with Wilmer in an Instagram post.
"I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here. But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He's loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day marking my 3rd year sober... After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer," she wrote alongside a kissing photo of them.
WATCH: Ariana Grande's Mom Posts Emotional Message Following Demi Lovato’s Apparent Overdose