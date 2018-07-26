Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato In The Hospital Following Her Apparent Overdose: Report

Wilmer Valderrama is standing by his ex-girlfriend, Demi Lovato.

The "That 70s Show" star, who dated Demi off-and-on from 2010 to 2016, was spotted entering the hospital in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, as seen in photos obtained by E!.

Demi was hospitalized on Tuesday for an apparent drug overdose. Her rep released a statement the same day telling fans, "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Wilmer, 38, has always been steadfast in helping Demi with her sobriety throughout their longtime relationship and friendship. Despite the fact that they broke up in 2016, the two have remained close and Demi recently said in her 2017 YouTube documentary, "Simply Complicated" that she has "never loved anyone like she loved Wilmer."