'World Of Dance' Renewed For Season 3

NBC's hit dance competition "World of Dance" has been
given another season.
On Thursday, the network announced a Season 3 pickup of the reality competition show, which features judges Jennifer Lopez (who is also an executive producer), Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and host Jenna Dewan.
"We set out to make 'World of Dance' a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world," JLo said in a statement. "As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can't wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3."
"'World of Dance' is a high-energy competition with immeasurable heart, compelling storytelling and unmatched talent," Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "With our exceptional judging panel leading the charge and competitors who are the best in what they do, we’re thrilled to once again bring viewers the Olympics of dance."
Last season, France's Les Twins won the competition. "World of Dance" returns on Tuesday, May 29 for Season 2 at 10 PM ET/PT.
-- Jolie Lash