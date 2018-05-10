'World Of Dance' Renewed For Season 3

NBC's hit dance competition "World of Dance" has been given another season.



On Thursday, the network announced a Season 3 pickup of the reality competition show, which features judges Jennifer Lopez (who is also an executive producer), Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, and host Jenna Dewan.

"We set out to make 'World of Dance' a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world," JLo said in a statement. "As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can't wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3."