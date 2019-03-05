WWE Star ‘King Kong Bundy’ Dead At 61

WWE star Christopher “King Kong Bundy” Pallies has died at 61.

The longtime wrestler’s promoter and friend David Herro shared the news of his death on Monday.

“Today we lost a legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me,” David wrote on Facebook.

The Atlantic City native began his wrestling career with the WWE in the 1980s and quickly became known for “destroying opponents with his Avalanche Splash,” according to the WWE.

Also referred to as the “walking condominium,” Chris was 6-foot-4 and weighed in at 458 pounds, making him a serious force to be reckoned with.

In his first WrestleMania in 1985, he took out his opponent Special Delivery Jones in 9 seconds.

He often “demanded the referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up,” the WWE said.

In his most memorable match, King Kong Bundy took on Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 2.

Although he left the WWE in the late 80s, he returned in 1994 as part of the Million Dollar Corporation.

Our thoughts are prayers go out to Chris’ loved ones and WWE family.