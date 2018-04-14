Yodeling Walmart Kid Meets Justin Bieber At Coachella

Coachella really is a magical place.
Yodeling Walmart boy, Mason Ramsey, met Justin Bieber while attending Coachella!
The duo was photographed taking a selfie together at the music festival.
(Getty Images)
Mason performed at Coachella ahead of DJ Whethan's set.
The yodeling internet sensation shared a photo from the stage on Friday.
"shout out to @whethanmusic for bringing me out at @coachella. What a dream!," the caption reads.
The 11-year-old has been having an epic time since the video of him yodeling in an Illinois Walmart went viral.
He appeared on Ellen and scored a set at the Grand Ole Opry!
Only time will tell what young Mason will achieve next!
-- Stephanie Swaim