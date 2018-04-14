Yodeling Walmart Kid Meets Justin Bieber At Coachella

Coachella really is a magical place.

Yodeling Walmart boy, Mason Ramsey, met Justin Bieber while attending Coachella!

The duo was photographed taking a selfie together at the music festival.

Viral internet sensation Mason Ramsey aka The Walmart Yodeling Boy and Justin Bieber pose for a selfie backstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, Calif

(Getty Images)

Mason performed at Coachella ahead of DJ Whethan's set.

The yodeling internet sensation shared a photo from the stage on Friday.

shout out to @whethanmusic for bringing me out at @coachella. What a dream! ????: @takkamihagi

A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on

"shout out to @whethanmusic for bringing me out at @coachella. What a dream!," the caption reads.

The 11-year-old has been having an epic time since the video of him yodeling in an Illinois Walmart went viral.

He appeared on Ellen and scored a set at the Grand Ole Opry!

I got a feeling called the blues... everyone’s favorite. #blues #lovesickblues #hankwilliams #yodel #littlehank

A post shared by Mason Ramsey (@lilhankwilliams) on

Only time will tell what young Mason will achieve next!

-- Stephanie Swaim

