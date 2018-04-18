Yolanda Hadid Is A Beach Babe In New Summery Vacation Snaps!

Yolanda Hadid is ready for summer!

The "Real Housewives" star, 54, paraded around her A-list physique in a serious of gorgeous beach snaps this week posted on her Instagram. Yolanda, who hasn't revealed where exactly she's spending her seaside vacation, has made it clear that she's having the time of her life during the getaway.

She also reminded us all just how incredible her body is!

"Not perfect but happy…," Yolanda captioned this pic where she's jumping for joy in a taupe bikini. She's also rocking a set of aviator sunglasses and a white beach coverup.