Yolanda Hadid Is A Beach Babe In New Summery Vacation Snaps!

Yolanda Hadid is ready for summer!
The "Real Housewives" star, 54, paraded around her A-list physique in a serious of gorgeous beach snaps this week posted on her Instagram. Yolanda, who hasn't revealed where exactly she's spending her seaside vacation, has made it clear that she's having the time of her life during the getaway.
She also reminded us all just how incredible her body is!
"Not perfect but happy…," Yolanda captioned this pic where she's jumping for joy in a taupe bikini. She's also rocking a set of aviator sunglasses and a white beach coverup.
Next, she showed off the awesome view from her beach lounger. Yolanda stretched out on the chair and took in the stunning sunset. She captioned the pic, "Perfect ending to a perfect day....... #HeavenOnEarth #SunsetGrattitude."
Yolanda also made the most of her time in the water and shared this jawdropping photo of a swim during her beach getaway.
And if you want to get in touch with her, you gotta call her on her #ShellPhone!
