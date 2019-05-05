You Can Buy A Piece Of Trash From Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Wedding On EBay For $4,050

Despite how it might look, this is NOT fake news.

On Wednesday night, fans were shocked to discover that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, filmed by DJ Diplo, and they used ring-pops as the wedding bands – pretty incredible, right?

Now, a lucky fan can be the proud owner of one of the ring-pop rappers that was used in the ceremony for a reasonable price of…$4,050.

According to the sale on eBay, the wrapper started at $10 on Friday and has jumped to $4,050 as of Sunday, May 5.

It has been described as, “Slightly used on the happiest day of Joe’s life. May 1st 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the original candy wrapper which held the wedding ring that Joe gave to Sophi[e]…is 100 legit and you get a copy of the discovery finding the wrapper if you are the lucky bidder,” according to Cosmo.

The sale is available for seven more days, so it is very possible that the winning bid could be well over the current price!

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, but even the real Jonai stans might think this one is for suckers.

