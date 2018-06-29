YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Is Engaged & Expecting – Watch Her Emotional Announcement!

"I got a bump at eight weeks," she continued. "I know it's little. This is my bump and it's very much showing."

The sudden changes in her body made it difficult to keep her news a secret, especially while touring the world and making appearances at fan conventions like VidCon!

"I wanted to keep this to myself as long as possible," Colleen explained. "I wanted to Kylie Jenner all of y'all and let it be just for me … and not talk about it too quickly."

The announcement video also shares a glimpse at Colleen revealing her pregnancy news to her friends and family – including Frankie Grande, whom she says will be an uncle now.