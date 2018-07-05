Zac Efron Debuts A Shocking New Hair Hairdo – Check Out His Dreadlocks!

Troy Bolton, is that you?!
Long gone are the days of Zac Efron's iconic "High School Musical" swoopy hair. On Thursday, the actor debuted a shocking new 'do on his Instagram – dreadlocks!
In the black-and-white pic, Zac is pictured wearing sunglasses with a scruffy beard, showing off his dreads. "Just for fun," he captioned the post.
Could Zac's hair transformation be for a new role? Just one day earlier, the "Baywatch" babe shared a video lighting fireworks on the beach in a video shared to his Instagram to celebrate the Fourth of July. In the vid, his hair is noticeably shorter and straighter.
Zac is set to star in the upcoming film "The Beach Bum," directed by Harmony Korine. The movie also stars Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher and Matthew McConaughey. Back in March, Zac looked totally unrecognizable in pics from the set, bleaching his signature coif and sporting striped facial hair.
That's not the only transformation the "Seventeen Again" heartthrob has undergone for the big screen. Earlier this year, Zac shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from his transformation into serial killer Ted Bundy for the movie "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." Check out how scarily similar Zac looks to the notorious murderer below.