Zac Efron Fuels Romance Rumors With This Comment On Alexandra Daddario's Instagram

These "Baywatch" stars have fans on "Bae-watch."
Zac Efron fuelled romance rumors with Alexandra Daddario thanks to a telling comment he left on the actress' Instagram post.
Alexandra shared a snap looking down at her adorable dog before walking the red carpet for the premiere of "Rampage" on Wednesday. The 32-year-old looked stunning in a leopard print Bardot ball gown – and her pup didn't look bad either.
Less than 10 minutes after she shared the post, fans caught Zac leaving a thirsty comment on her pic.
"Two hot b**ches," he wrote, along with a string of loving emojis.
The plot thickened when "The Greatest Showman" star then shared photos with his pup, introducing his followers to MACA.
Alexandra then showed him some Insta-love back – commenting "Angel dog."
Seeing an opening, Zac once again made his move. "Doggie date?" he wrote back.
While the two appear very friendly on social media, they have yet to become Instagram official. A source told People last week that the two have been seeing each other “on and off since their time working together on the movie [Baywatch] last year, but they are not officially dating."
Well, you can't blame Zac for trying to change that!