Zac Efron Loses It As He Sees His Brother Cross The Finish Line At The Boston Marathon

Zac Efron's brother can definitely count on him to be his biggest cheerleader!

"The Greatest Showman" nearly lost it as he cheered with excitement as his brother crossed the finish line on Monday at the Boston Marathon. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Zac is seen cheering on his brother Dylan and calling out to congratulate him on a race well done.

"Dylan! What’s up buddy?" Zac can be heard yelling as he sees his brother in the sea of runners who just finished the 26.2 mile race. "Boston Marathon! Give your brother a hug!"

The two shared a sweet embrace and it was definitely one for the books.

The 2018 race had seriously rainy and cold conditions, making it all the more challenging for athletes trying to complete their 26.2 miles. And it also couldn't have been easy for their fans and cheering squads to stand out there in the cold for hours! Naturally, the dreary weather didn't stop Zac from attending the event.

He captioned his video, "What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with?” This used to get me down when I felt alone- There’s many reasons BTW❤️😎🙏 - Ima be at every 🏁 with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylanefron #marathon #bostonstrong #bostonmarathon #letsgo 🏃"