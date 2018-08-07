Zac Efron Perfectly Trolls His Super Hot Brother On Instagram

The Efron family has some seriously impressive genes.
Zac Efron has been Hollywood's hottest heartthrob since his "High School Musical" days, but the actor's equally hot little brother is giving him a run for his money.
(Instagram)
The "Baywatch" babe has been spending a lot of time with 26-year-old Dylan, as the two brothers have been documenting their adventures, hikes and travels all around the world together on social media.
Dylan may be super tight with his big bro, but he still can't escape a good roasting. On Monday, the athlete shared some ridiculously hot pics of his workout—flashing his 12-pack abs, bulging biceps and very toned thighs.
The thirst trap left most fans parched, but Zac kept his younger brother humble by hilariously trolling him in the comments. "Stop stealing my socks," he wrote on the pic.
(Instagram)
Sharing is caring, Zac!