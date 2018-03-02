Zac Efron Shares A Video Of Himself Listening To His Song From 'The Greatest Showman' For The First Time!

Zac Efron is feeling the beat!
The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a never-before-seen video of himself listening to his song "The Other Side" with Hugh Jackman from "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack for the very first time.
Zac looks adorable in the clip as he enthusiastically sings along with the lyrics and totally jams out!
"#tbt That first time hearing a song from #greatestshowman feeling," he captioned the throwback video. "Wishing you all best of luck at #academyawards this weekend. @thehughjackman @visualprostitute @kealasettle @pasekandpaul @zendaya @greatestshowman."
The star also wished his co-stars, Hugh and Zendaya, and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul good luck at the Oscars this weekend. "The Greatest Showman" is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "This Is Me."
The musical already won a Golden Globe in the same category earlier this year. Let's see if they can pull off another win on Sunday!