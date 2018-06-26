Zac Efron Supports His Hot Brother Dylan During An Intense Triathlon

If you think Zac Efron is hot, wait until you see his brother!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actor cheered on his younger brother Dylan, 26, as he competed in the Hermosa Beach Triathlon. Zac proved to be a proud big bro, sharing a video of Dylan crossing the finish line to his Instagram Stories.

"Way to take the tape, brother!," he captioned the snap. In the video, a shirtless Dylan is seen running on the beach and flaunting his seriously impressive summer body as he takes the gold. Dylan later shared victorious pics with his medal from the winner's podium.