Zac Efron Supports His Hot Brother Dylan During An Intense Triathlon

If you think Zac Efron is hot, wait until you see his brother!
On Sunday, the 30-year-old actor cheered on his younger brother Dylan, 26, as he competed in the Hermosa Beach Triathlon. Zac proved to be a proud big bro, sharing a video of Dylan crossing the finish line to his Instagram Stories.
"Way to take the tape, brother!," he captioned the snap. In the video, a shirtless Dylan is seen running on the beach and flaunting his seriously impressive summer body as he takes the gold. Dylan later shared victorious pics with his medal from the winner's podium.
"Took first overall," he captioned the post.
Zac's younger brother is the ultimate athlete. Last March, Dylan competed in both the Boston Marathon and Malibu Triathlon – and of course Zac was there to cheer him on, too. Dylan gave his followers a glimpse into his intense training regimen with this Instagram video working out his abs with hanging leg raises.
With another medal under his belt, Dylan is ready to get to work on a new project with his big brother. On Tuesday, Zac said goodbye to LA and teased a new project in an Instagram post.
Going off the grid w/ @dylanefron for a few days to 🎥. ✌️LA," he captioned the pic.
While "The Greatest Showman" star kept his project under wraps, it will likely be for his MTV food travel show which explores how food has moved to the center of millennial culture.