Zayn Malik Breaks Twitter With ‘Love You’ Note To Gigi Hadid: What Is Up With These 2?!

Um, is anyone else having trouble keeping up with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik?

The on-again, off-again couple sparked reconciliation rumors one more time on Saturday, following a brief but unmistakably affectionate tweet from Zayn.

“@GiGiHadid love you,” the pop star wrote, leaving millions of confused followers in his wake.

While many shared excitement for the possibility that he and the supermodel are officially giving their romance another go, others were more skeptical and questioned whether Zayn had simply been hacked.

Gigi herself has yet to acknowledge the post, but the 23-year-old is understandably preoccupied while working the runways at Paris Fashion Week.

She and the former One Direction member have also kept their status fiercely private in recent months, but that wasn’t always the case. The pair first started dating back in 2016 and made multiple public appearances together, in addition to sharing loved-up pics and vids on Instagram, before calling it quits two years later.

Both Gigi and Zayn revealed their breakup with candid social media posts expressing mutual well wishes for each other.

“I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for,” Gigi wrote at the time. “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

The split was apparently brief, however, with Zayn being spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment within weeks of their dual announcements. Things had been cryptic ever since until new split reports emerged in January, but now the stars are keeping fans on their toes all over again.

Given the mixed messages, it’s entirely possible that Zayn and Gigi are just avoiding a title due to their repeated back-and-forth – and that’s OK! The “Pillow Talk” singer told GQ over the summer that he wasn’t interested in defining their relationship with any specificity.

“We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations,” he said at the time.

You do you, Zigi!

— Erin Biglow