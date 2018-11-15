Zayn Malik Drops Anticipated New Single With Nicki Minaj: Is It About Gigi Hadid?

It sounds like Zayn Malik is ready for a whole new level of "Pillowtalk" – this time with a little help from Nicki Minaj!
The pop star dropped his anticipated new single with the hip-hop queen on Thursday, in which the pair appears to address romantic frustration in a slew of steamy lyrics.
"No Candle No Light" boasts EDM-flavored sounds alongside Zayn's smooth voice and Nicki's unmistakable flow, as they tell the story of a strained relationship.
Fans lit up Zayn's Instagram comments after he shared a snippet of the track. While many were excited to hear the stars' long-awaited collaboration, a few others read between the lines and wondered about the inspiration behind the personal context.
With lines like "Hand on your hand, chest on your chest/ Tangled in bed, but I'm feeling you less," it's not hard to assume that Zayn's break from on-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid could be the real-life romantic entanglement he had in mind when penning the song.
Zayn and the supermodel announced their split earlier this year after two years together and reconciled weeks later. While the couple in Zayn and Nicki's song no longer has a "fire blazing," he and Gigi now seem stronger than ever after making it through their rough patch.
Whether or not his newest art really is imitating life, Zayn definitely isn't afraid to hold back!
-- Erin Biglow