Zayn Malik Drops Anticipated New Single With Nicki Minaj: Is It About Gigi Hadid?

"No Candle No Light" boasts EDM-flavored sounds alongside Zayn's smooth voice and Nicki's unmistakable flow, as they tell the story of a strained relationship.

Fans lit up Zayn's Instagram comments after he shared a snippet of the track. While many were excited to hear the stars' long-awaited collaboration, a few others read between the lines and wondered about the inspiration behind the personal context.

With lines like "Hand on your hand, chest on your chest/ Tangled in bed, but I'm feeling you less," it's not hard to assume that Zayn's break from on-again girlfriend Gigi Hadid could be the real-life romantic entanglement he had in mind when penning the song.