Zayn Malik Says He Wanted To Spend Forever With Gigi Hadid But He Had To Move Forward

Zayn Malik saw forever with his ex-Gigi Hadid, but things just didn't work out that way.

The duo split in early March and Zayn opened up about the difficult time during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday. Zayn, 25, said he was "really excited" to call into the show and talk about his new single "Let Me" which was inspired by his love.

He told Ryan he wrote the track about "about seven or eight months ago," while he was still dating Gigi.

"I was in love—and I think that's pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it."

The former One Direction singer said his model ex was definitely his muse. "We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about," he told Ryan. "You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever."

Zayn told Ryan that he wrote every song himself on his sophomore album, a follow up to 2016's "Mind of Mine." The untitled album is coming soon will also be paired with a unique video idea that Zayn is working on.

"I'm doing a whole special thing with the videos. I'm not sure if anyone's seen, but 'Let Me' actually goes with 'Dusk Till Dawn.' There is going to be a whole continuation—like a video project—so I'm working on that at the minute. That's a little bit of secret information for you there," he added. "I'm doing that, getting all the singles out, and just seeing how it lines up timing-wise, and then we're going to drop the album after that."