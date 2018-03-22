Zayn Malik Is Showing Off His Bleach Blonde Locks — See The Dramatic Change!

Zayn Malik is officially a blonde!
The former One Direction singer debuted blonde locks earlier this week on Instagram, and on Wednesday he showed off a close-up look of his platinum 'do.
Zayn seemed to be dabbling with a lighter coif for a bit. He posted this photo on Instagram earlier this week, which showed hints of blonde.
But it looks like he fully committed to the bleach bottle this week and went for it. The lighter hair color comes just one week after Zayn announced his split from longtime love, Gigi Hadid. The duo released dual statements on Twitter regarding their breakup.
"Gigi and I had an incredible meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"
And Gigi also shared her own statement, writing, "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG"
Aww. Maybe this fresh new look will help mend Zayn's heart.