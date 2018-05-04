Zeke Smith Honored At The GLAAD Rising Stars Luncheon

GLAAD celebrated the Rising Stars Luncheon at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on Friday.

"Younger" star Nico Tortorella hosted the special luncheon where GLAAD announced that CBS’ "Survivor: Game Changers" was the winner of the GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Reality Program category. The award was accepted by contestant Zeke Smith.

This was Smith's second consecutive season on the hit show, and things went in a different direction when during a heated tribal council, another player told the tribe that Smith was a transgender man and accused him of being deceptive simply because he had not disclosed his gender history to the other players. Smith's tribe came to his defense, but he revealed that it really changed his life as he was publicly outed on TV.