Zendaya Channels Joan Of Arc Inspired Gown At The Met Gala & The Internet Can't Handle It

(Getty Images)
Zendaya didn't come to play – she came dressed to slay.
The "Spiderman: Homecoming" stunned at the Met Gala on Monday wearing a gunmetal Versace gown.
While most celebrities channeled the Met's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme with ethereal looks and saintly crowns, the 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet as the Catholic saint Joan of Arc.
(Getty Images)
The dress' glittery material is reminiscent of chainmail, and is given a fitted look by wearing different components of a suit of armor. Zendaya wears a fauld around her waist to accentuate her curves, paired with a pauldron around her shoulders.
Zendaya's Met Gala look stunned social media, with fans losing their minds over how she interpreted the Met's theme.
Zendaya is the knight in shining armor that the world needs.