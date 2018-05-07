Zendaya Channels Joan Of Arc Inspired Gown At The Met Gala & The Internet Can't Handle It

Zendaya Coleman (Wearing Versace) attends as The Mark Hotel celebrates the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

Zendaya didn't come to play – she came dressed to slay.

The "Spiderman: Homecoming" stunned at the Met Gala on Monday wearing a gunmetal Versace gown. 

While most celebrities channeled the Met's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme with ethereal looks and saintly crowns, the 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet as the Catholic saint Joan of Arc. 

Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City

(Getty Images)

The dress' glittery material is reminiscent of chainmail, and is given a fitted look by wearing different components of a suit of armor. Zendaya wears a fauld around her waist to accentuate her curves, paired with a pauldron around her shoulders. 

Zendaya's Met Gala look stunned social media, with fans losing their minds over how she interpreted the Met's theme.

Zendaya is the knight in shining armor that the world needs.

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News