Zendaya Zings 'Loser' Tom Holland With Hilarious Birthday Video

Both actors gave the "Star Wars" duel their all, but Tom ended things more abruptly than expected when an attempted roundhouse kick went awry.

"You idiot! You broke it," Zendaya joked off-camera, after Tom's swift foot action sent Jacob's saber flying out of his hands and crashing to the ground.

"Why would you do that?!" Jacob laughed, as Tom doubled over in a giggle fit.

Zendaya and Tom became close while shooting their 2017 Marvel flick and have stepped out numerous times since, from Fashion Week events to casual lunch outings. Despite their obvious connection, the two have shot down continued romance rumors and insist their relationship is strictly platonic.

Tom gave fans his own behind-the-scenes peek at his low-key birthday festivities on Friday as well. The Brit turned 22 with some laid-back fun at home, including poker night with a crew of buddies.