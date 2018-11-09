Zoe Kravitz Steps Out With Fiancé Karl Glusman For The First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman are feeling the love on their red carpet debut!
The 29-year-old actress and her new fiancé stepped out for the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Thursday evening.
Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz attend 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' World Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on November 8, 2018 in Paris, France.
The "Divergent" alum looked stunning in a black sequin strapless gown with hot pink trim and a large bow in the back. Karl kept it simple and sharp in an all-black tuxedo with a skinny black tie.
This is the first big appearance for the couple since Zoe revealed that they have been engaged for months in a recent Rolling Stone interview. Zoe told the magazine that Karl proposed in their living room after an elaborate plan to pop the question in Paris fell through.
But, obviously Zoe loved it anyway!
"I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants," she told Rolling Stone. "I could feel his heart beating so fast – I was like, "Baby , are you OK?"
We certainly give this sweet couple the red carpet seal of approval!