Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden’s Newborn Daughter’s Full Name May Honor Pal Drew Barrymore

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden almost had a New Year’s baby!

The couple’s newborn daughter, Raddix Madden, was born at 1:58 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Friday. The document also reveals Raddix’s two middle names, Chloe and Wildflower, the latter of which may reference one of Cameron’s most famous friends: Her bestie Drew Barrymore’s 2015 memoir is titled “Wildflower.”

The new details were confirmed one day after new mom Cameron was photographed for the first time since she and her husband dropped Raddix’s surprise birth announcement on Instagram.

In a joint statement posted to their respective accounts on Jan. 3, the actress and the Good Charlotte rocker gushed that Raddix had “instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.” The proud parents added that a “strong instinct” to protect their child’s privacy meant that they had no plans to share pictures of her or further info, but they couldn’t help teasing that she’s “really, really cute.”

Cameron, 47, and Benji, 40, tied the knot in 2015, three years after the then-single “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” star spoke with Access Hollywood about her motherhood plans.

“You have to find the right person to do that with, so when that happens, I’m excited about that,” Cameron said of parenting at the time, saying she was “totally open” to the idea “however that may come.”

— Erin Biglow