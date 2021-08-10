Normani Says She ‘Didn’t Really Get To Sing’ In Fifth Harmony: ‘I Felt Like I Was Overlooked’

Normani is opening up about feeling ignored in her girl group days.

In a new interview with Allure, the former Fifth Harmony member said that she didn’t seem to get the same opportunities to shine as other singers in the pop quintet.

“I didn’t get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place,” she shared.

“I’ve always felt like the underdog in anything that I’ve ever done,” she also admitted.

Normani has previously gotten candid about how her time in Fifth Harmony impacted her self-esteem. While talking to Women’s Health last fall, the “Motivation” songstress said she struggled with how she viewed herself after not being given as many moments in the spotlight as part of the group.

“That alters the perception you have of yourself. Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence. For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to,” she said at the time.

Normani has since shot to the spotlight in her solo career, getting rave reviews for her new single “Wild Side” and lots of buzz about her highly anticipated debut album.

The singer told Allure that she’s found her confidence, saying, “I’m reinventing myself. Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness — that I know I’m the s**t.”

She also declared that her goal as an artist is to break out of the box people put her and other Black women in by showing off all that she can do.

“My purpose in this work that I do is for other people that feel like they have Black women figured out,” she said. “There’s so many layers to us, there’s so many textures, there’s so much that we’re capable of doing. Yes, I can throw a**. But I can also give you a proper eight-count, and I can do ballet, and I can do contemporary dance. If I want to sing this pop ballad, then you’re going to love it! While you see my Black face!”

