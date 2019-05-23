Paris Jackson Sings In An Intimate Concert – See The Video!

WATCH: Paris Jackson Slams ‘Pathetic’ Media Reports Following ‘Leaving Neverland’ Documentary



Paris Jackson is following in her father’s musical footsteps!

The 21-year-old model showed off her singing skills during an intimate concert on Wednesday night.

Paris sang a soft duet and strummed the guitar with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The actress looked casual in a tank top, scarf, and jeans as she rocked out barefoot on stage.

Last month, Paris posted a behind-the-scenes video from her music gig at the Mint LA.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to out gig and was involved, our friends, family, tribe members, and loving supporters. One of the greatest nights of my life,” she captioned the video.

Paris has allegedly been struggling with health issues in recent months and drew concern from fans in March when she was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation. The LAPD confirmed with Access that an ambulance was called for an attempted suicide.

Paris’ rep denied the claims that it was a suicide attempt and the actress was seen out with her boyfriend shortly after her hospital visit.

In 2013, Paris did attempt to take her life and has admitted that she has attempted suicide several times.

We are happy to see Paris channeling positive energy through music with family and friends.

