Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s Son Louis Ducruet Marries College Sweetheart At Royal Cathedral — See the Photos!

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s son Louis Ducruet married his love Marie Chevallier in a stunning ceremony at Monaco’s royal cathedral over the weekend. The wedding, which was the first royal wedding at Monaco’s Cathedral since Princess Grace and Prince Rainier, was a family affair and included 200 guests, including the reigning monarch Prince Albert II, as well as Princess Charlene.
The couple, who opted for a dramatic ceremony in homage to the groom’s grandfather Prince Rainier, had several intimate moments throughout. According to the local newspaper Nice Matin, the groom’s mother Princess Stephanie was crying even before the ceremony began. Other notable guests included, Princess Caroline of Hanover and all three of her children including newlyweds Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassim.
The bride arrived at the cathedral in an open touring car, a century-old Rolls-Royce decorated with pink and white flowers.
The bride was wearing an absolutely stunning dress, created by Atelier Boisanger and her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet. Pauline was also reportedly in tears as she stood by the bride during the special day.
The atelier shared this stunning sketch of the royal bride’s wedding dress and captioned it, “So proud ! Today is @mariehoachevallier ‘s wedding ! Atelier Boisanger and @paulinedcrt create her spectacular wedding dress made of Zagar and Chantilly Lace with 300 hours of delicate embroideries . Be happy dear Marie!”
The couple also held several other important wedding ceremonies over the weekend. For the bride and groom’s civil ceremony, the bride wore a wow-worthy Rosa Clara gown. According to the designer’s Instagram account, Marie chose, “a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist.”
“The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back, to marry her love, Louis Ducruet! We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day, thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding,” the caption read.
Marie also selected another Rosa Clara creation for her church ceremony, a flirty minidress with a long train. The brand said in a statement on Instagram, “She selected an amazing lace dress with a beautiful deep neckline, subtle beaded appliqués and a bold short hemline under a spectacular extra-soft tulle and embroidered overskirt – the perfect blend of striking statement, elegance and sophistication! A marvelous wedding full of love, charm and happiness.”
The couple have been college sweethearts and certainly had a stunning wedding weekend!
