10 Celeb Women’s Quotes On Feminism To Inspire You On International Women’s Day

It’s International Women’s Day and we’re celebrating by collecting some quotes from some of our favorite celebrity women! It’s safe to say that if you need some feminism inspo or just some good laughs to help you tackle the day, these ladies — from Michelle Obama to Adele — have got you covered!

1) “When they go low, we go high” — Michelle Obama

2) “I’m done compromising; even more so, I’m done with being compromised.” — Mila Kunis

3) “Women don’t need to find their voice, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen.” – Meghan Markle

4) “As for work-life balance, [Ben] said no one asked him about it that day. As a matter of fact, no one had ever asked him about it. And we do share the same family. Isn’t it time to kinda change that conversation?” – Jennifer Garner on Ben Affleck not being asked about work-life balance in interviews

5) “I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” — Alicia Keys

6) “He has no choice. I’ll have no man telling me to shave my f*ckin’ legs. Shave yours.” — Adele

7) “To me, power is making things happen without asking for permission.” — Beyoncé

8) “As women we don’t know we’re at a deficit because we have vaginas. It wasn’t until they had a headline like, ‘Even though she’s a woman!’ And I was like, ‘Oh. I didn’t know to be looking out for that. How did this wittle vagina manage that? I carried a whooole movie. How did I do it, getting a period once a month?'” — Jennifer Lawrence

9) “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” – Lady Gaga

10) “Women and girls have always faced hurdles. But that’s never stopped us. We’ve sacrificed, fought, campaigned, succeeded, been knocked back, and succeeded again. In a race for justice, we’ve leapt over countless obstacles to win our rights.” – Emma Watson