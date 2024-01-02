‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Amanda & Misty Have Surgery, Amy Finds Out Michael Filed For Divorce

The siblings on “1,000-Lb. Sisters” definitely had each other’s backs this week.

Things started off with Tammy, Chris, Amy, Amanda and Misty Slaton getting brunch together. The topic of Amanda and Misty’s upcoming surgeries came up, and they’re both a bit worried about potential complications happening.

After their meal, Amy and Tammy went back to Tammy’s house, where Amy broke down in tears about how bad she feels staying at her sister’s house with her two kids amid her split from Michael Halterman.



They decided to have some sister-bonding time by going out to lunch at a sushi restaurant, despite neither of them being big fans of sushi.

It was more than the sushi that was an issue for the duo. Amy’s son Gage began to have a tantrum in the restaurant and Amy ended up saying they had to go home in the middle of lunch.

Meanwhile, Amanda and Misty’s surgery day is here, and Amanda and Chris were nervously waiting to find out how Misty’s procedure went. Luckily, everything went fine and her procedure didn’t have any complications.

Amanda also had her surgery, which went well and Chris was super relieved to find out his sister was doing fine.

Later, Tammy and Amy went to blow off some steam in a rage room, which is a place where you apparently take out your pent up anger by breaking things.

The experience did bring up a lot of emotions for Amy, who broke down crying about her situation with Michael.

Amy decided to officially go to a lawyer and file for divorce – but she was surprised to learn that Michael had already filed, which really upset her.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.