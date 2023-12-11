‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Reveals How She’s Been There For Sister Tammy After Husband Caleb’s Death (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Slaton is ready for the next chapter in her life.

The “1,000-Lb. Sisters” star spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood ahead of the new season of the hit TLC series and shared about how she’s been since her split with husband Michael Halterman, revealing that fans will get to see what happens on the new season of the show.

“You will see the moment I broke and the moment that everything changes,” she said.

She’s also sharing what she’s looking for in a future partner.

“I want someone kind, loving and will treat my kids like they are their own. So, not like a stepdad, but the dad who stepped up,” she said.

Amy and Michael, who share children Gage and Glenn together, split in March 2023. Amy previously revealed in November that she is now dating Tony Rodgers.

Amy revealed they had welcomed their second child Glenn in July 2022, and she admits that being a mom of two “has its trying times” but also says it’s a “huge accomplishment.” She added, “I always dreamed of having two kids.”

Her sister Tammy has also had a lot of changes in her life. She was approved for weight loss surgery last season on the show, and had lost a significant amount of weight, and Amy is so happy for her.

“I’m proud and overjoyed at her accomplishments. It’s very cool because I can only vaguely remember her being this size back in middle school, probably,” Amy told Access.

But Tammy has also suffered some major losses. She lost her husband Caleb Willingham this year, and Amy wants to be there for her.

“I tried to be there as much as I can while still giving her the space she needs to grieve properly. If she needs me, I’m there, if she doesn’t need me, I’m still there,” Amy said.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” has a new season debuting Tuesday Dec. 12 at 9/8c on TLC.