‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Calls Out Caleb Over Unhealthy Habits, Amy Has A Meltdown

This week on “1,000-Lb. Sisters” there was fights, tears and confrontations.

Things picked up with Tammy Slaton visiting her husband Caleb Willingham at his care facility. She is encouraging him to get back on track with his health as he has faced some issues, including weight gain and hiding snacks in his room.

They had a therapeutic moment where Tammy helped him throw away his snack stash, but it appears maybe Caleb isn’t taking their talk to heart.

Caleb decided to try and surprise Tammy with a romantic date night in, but she was upset at his choice in food for their dinner. He decided to order a plethora of fried food, much to her disappointment.

She got blunt with telling him how she feels that he’s not taking his health seriously enough. Caleb was apologetic and felt terrible about how things went down, and is vowing to do better.

Amy Slaton is facing issues of her own. She is still having a hard time with her divorce from Michael Halterman.

She decided it might help her to let go of Michael by destroying her wedding dress. But it turns out, it didn’t do much for her.

The Slaton family all got together for a fun party, and now they’re planning a trip. Only there’s a slight hiccup – Amy is refusing to fly.

That wasn’t her only meltdown, during a family Zumba class, things went awry, and Amy ran out mid class and then got into an argument with her siblings.

Tammy is hoping Amy will start putting herself first in order to be the best version of herself.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.