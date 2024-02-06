‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Has Emotional Memorial For Late Husband Caleb

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” came to a dramatic conclusion with it’s season finale episode.

After the intense fight fans saw on last week’s episode, Amy Slaton is feeling major regret for attacking her sister Amanda Slaton, and says she feels horrible for what she did.

Amy revealed that she’s seeing a therapist and seeking help so that she can work through her emotions in a healthy way.

Things took a dark turn when Tammy Slaton found out that her husband Caleb Willingham had tragically passed away.

Tammy got really emotional as she explained her complex feelings around her husband’s death, and how she sometimes blames herself for certain things.

Tammy revealed that after consulting with Caleb’s family she decided to have her late husband cremated. And she also decided to have a memorial for him. While his family couldn’t be there, all her family and friends were, and she got super emotional once it started.

Her brother Chris read a poem that Caleb had written for tammy, which caused her to break down in tears.

Tammy wanted to release butterflies at his memorial in memory of her late husband, but it didn’t go quite as she pictured it would. The butterflies were slow to fly away from the box she held, and Amy even joked a little about it. But once they did fly away, the Slatons had a bit of a sentimental moment.

The episode ended with Tammy and Amy lighting a lantern in memory of Caleb and reflecting on life, and despite all of the hard things they’ve been through ,they are looking forward to the future.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.