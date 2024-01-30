‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Says Amy’s Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ Amid Fight With Amanda

This week on “1,000-Lb. Sisters” there was a major fight between Amy and Amanda Slaton!

The episode picked up with Amanda Slaton, who left dinner to get Amy Slaton’s kids back to the house. Amanda and her brother Chris are concerned about how Amy’s been acting since her split from Michael Halterman.

The family decided to move past the dinner drama and go on a boat trip together. Tammy Slaton was excited about the new milestone, especially since she hasn’t always fared well in the water.

While the siblings are all trying to have fun on the getaway, Tammy is missing her husband Caleb Willingham. She called him up and they were both let down that he couldn’t make it due to health concerns.

Caleb is facing major issues since Tammy visited him. He admitted he is not doing well ever since she left and his eating has spiraled out of control.

The Slatons all got together for a family dinner, and Tammy reflected about having Amy’s kids with them, saying kids sometimes can make a trip a bit more stressful. Things quickly escalated after dinner, when Amy and Tammy began to argue about how to get Glenn to sleep.

Amy broke down and was yelling, saying she wants to go home, which set off her siblings. Things got so intense that Amy got physical with Amanda!

Amanda walked away to try to calm things down, but she was shocked at her sister’s actions. Amy ended up realizing what she did was wrong and broke down in tears apologizing.

