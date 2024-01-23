‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Takes First-Ever Plane Ride, Amy Cries Over Stress On Family Vacation

This week’s “1000-Lb. Sisters” took fans inside Tammy and Amy Slaton’s family vacation to Pensacola Beach, Fla., which was filled with some exciting milestones and emotional moments.

The episode picked back up after last week’s tense family Zumba class, which ended with Amy leaving and a family argument.

Amy’s brother Chris Combs came to her house to clear the air before their upcoming trip. He told viewers that he’s concerned for his sister’s physical and mental health amid her divorce from husband Michael Halterman, but is afraid that if he “[tells] it to her straight, she will shut down.”

The family later prepared for their vacation, getting spray tans and going swimsuit shopping. Tammy and Amy also went to a nail salon to get pedicures.

The salon visit was a special one for Tammy, because when she went there three years ago, she wasn’t able to walk up the stairs. At the time, the salon owner promised her that when she could make it up the stairs in the future, she’d get a free pedicure – and that day had finally come.

“Being able to walk up the stairs is not about the free pedicure. It’s about proving to myself and to Amy that I can do it,” Tammy said.

The Florida vacation marks two exciting firsts for Tammy: her first time going to the beach and her first time on a plane. While she was thrilled about the trip, she was disappointed that husband Caleb Willingham couldn’t come with her amid his stay at a care facility.

“We talked about this trip being our honeymoon, and sadly, he’s still in rehab,” Tammy said.

When it was time to leave for Florida, Tammy conquered her nerves and had a great first plane ride. Amy, meanwhile, traveled by car and was exhausted after her nine-hour drive.

The next morning, a tired Amy struggled to get her boys in their car seats to go to the beach, and she quickly got overwhelmed and said she wanted to leave.

“Hopefully, they’ll calm down. If not, I’m going home. I ain’t playing,” Amy said through tears.

After her sons calmed down, they all made it to the beach, and Tammy got to experience the beauty of the ocean for the first time.

“The way people talk about the beach and how they paint it and show it on TV, it’s beautiful, but it’s nothing like seeing it in person. I mean, I never thought I’d see it for myself,” she said.

After the beach, the family went to a seafood restaurant for dinner. As soon as they sat down, Amy’s son Gage began throwing a fit, and she broke down in tears.

“I’m so stressed out. I’m about to go into panic attack,” she said.

Chris then told his sister to “quit bawling” and not to stay up so late after her sons fall asleep.

“Amy’s a good mother, but she’s got to understand and find in herself the strength to when she’s at her wit’s end to remain calm,” Chris explained to viewers.

Amy ultimately left the dinner early with Amanda and her sons, saying, “I’m going back to Kentucky. I can’t do this.”

“I do care and I understand. Amy’s overwhelmed, stressed, all of the above,” Tammy said of the situation. “But we tiptoe around Amy or walk on eggshells around Amy, because she’s always on edge for no reason.”

“1000-Lb. Sisters” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.