‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’: Tensions Between Amy & Michael Reach Boiling Point During Intense Argument

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” had another episode that didn’t fail to bring the drama.

Things started off catching up with Tammy Slaton, who is out of her care facility and adjusting to life back in her home, but she’s missing her husband Caleb Willingham a lot.

Her day took an upbeat turn when she went out with her brother Chris and was able to ride in the front seat of the car for the first time in years. They also went grocery shopping and Tammy seems committed to making healthier lifestyle choices.

Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton came over to help her prep for her housewarming party. Amy did apologize for her meltdown she had the last time they were all together, explaining she’s under a lot of stress with her two kids Glenn and Gage.

Amy also apologized to her sister Amanda for what happened last episode, and Amanda thinks she’s probably stressed out due to issues in her marriage with Michael Halterman.

During the party, Glenn and Gage were stirring up trouble and Amy said she feels like a single parent taking care of them both. Tammy says she’s worried for her sister.

Things got tense later one when Amy revealed Michael told her she’s not allowed to go anywhere without their kids. All she wanted to do was go shopping with some of her family members without Michael, but she revealed he allegedly controls their bank card and won’t let her use it unless he’s there.

Things got heated when Michael was refusing to give Amy her bank card to go grocery shopping. He even threatened to take one of their kids, which caused Amanda to start yelling and tell him to leave the house.

Tammy ended up calling the cops, and Amy broke down crying on the floor while Amanda and Michael were yelling at each other.

“1,000-Lb. Sisters” airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.