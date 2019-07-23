2 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect For Your Next Summer BBQ

Are you ready for your next summer BBQ? Chef Ryan is bringing you a couple summertime dishes that are sure to wow your guests.
BBQ Shrimp Skewers with Chili Butter
Cook Time : 5 minutes
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings : 4
Why I love this Recipe: These succulent shrimp are not just reserved for summer parties. They can be served all year around.
Technique tip: Using two skewers (one in the head and one in the tail) will prevent shrimp from curling when cooked.
Special equipment : Skewers
Ingredients for the Shrimp:
1 teaspoon lemon pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 tablespoon salt
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 medium lemon, zested, lemon reserved
20 jumbo shrimp, tail-on, peeled and deveined
8 long, sturdy barbecue skewers (soaked in water if using wooden skewers)
Ingredients for the Sauce:
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
11⁄2 sticks butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces 3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper
6 dashes hot sauce
To serve
Zested lemon, quartered 1/4 cup minced parsley Butter lettuce leaves Baby Arugula
Grilled Jalapeño Salsa Verde
Preparation for the Shrimp:
In a medium bowl, combine paprika, salt, lemon pepper, garlic powder and lemon zest. Toss the shrimp in spice mixture until completely coated. Cover the bowl and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes.
For the sauce:
In a medium bowl combine wine and onion. Microwave on high for 2 minutes.
Add the butter, garlic, garlic powder, lemon pepper and Tabasco to wine and onion mixture. Microwave on high between 1-2 minutes until butter is softened and almost melted. Remove from microwave, stir and set aside.
Putting It All Together:
1. Preheat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
2. Lay shrimp flat on a baking sheet, stacked five at a time on their sides. Thread one skewer through the shrimp heads. Then thread another skewer through the tails. Repeat the process for the other three sets of shrimp.
3. Grill shrimp and lemon wedges for 2-3 minutes on each side.
4. While shrimp are hot, brush them with butter sauce, garnish with chopped parsley, squeeze grilled lemon over them and serve immediately with Grilled Jalapeño Salsa Verde, baby arugula and butter lettuce cups.
Strawberry Whoopie Pies
Serving Size: 16 Whoopie Pie
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking/Assembling: 20 minutes
Kitchen Equipment Required: hand mixer/stand mixer, food processor, small ice cream scoops (optional)
Technique Tip: Freeze drying maintains the fruit’s natural vibrant flavor and color, making these tender little cakes truly special.
Swap Option: If you prefer traditional marshmallow filling for your whoopie pies, just use a tub of marshmallow creme/fluff in place of the cream cheese and add more powdered sugar to thicken if needed.
Ingredients:
2⁄3 cup sugar
1⁄3 cup butter
1 tsp baking powder
1⁄2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
1 1⁄2 cup all purpose flour
1⁄2 cup freeze dried strawberries 1⁄2 cup milk
Red food coloring (optional)
Ingredients for Cream Cheese Frosting:
2 8oz packages cream cheese, cold 1 stick room temperature butter
4 cups powdered sugar
1 Tbs vanilla extract
Preparation for Whoopie Pies:
Preheat oven to 350
Step 1
Cream the butter and sugar together until fluffy and light (using either a hand mixer or in a stand mixer). Add the baking powder and salt, beat to incorporate.
Step 2
Add the vanilla and egg, beat to incorporate. Scrape the sides of the bowl and beat to combine.
Step 3
Put the flour and freeze dried berries in a food processor and pulse until the fruit is completely pulverized. Add to the butter/sugar/egg mixture with the milk and mix to combine. Scrape the sides of the bowl and beat the batter until completely combined and homogenous.
Step 4
If you want more vibrant colors, add a couple drops of red food coloring.
Step 5
Using a small ice cream scoop (1 1⁄2 oz), scoop the batter 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet. You can also use a spoon, but make sure your batter is round; it will affect the shape of your baked whoopie pies.
Step 6
Bake for 7-8 minutes, until the cakes spring back when lightly touched. They should not have any color on top at all, and may have just a little light browning on the bottom. Cool completely before filling.
Preparation for Cream Cheese Frosting, and Filling the Whoopie Pies:
Step 1
Beat the soft room temperature butter and cold cream cheese together with a hand mixer (or in a stand mixer) until smooth. Add the vanilla, mix to combine.
Step 2
Add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time (so you don’t whip powdered sugar up into your face) and mix completely between each cup. When all the sugar has been added, scrape the sides of the bowl and beat the frosting on high speed for 1 minute to incorporate air and make it fluffy.
Step 3
Turn all the cooled whoopie pies upside down onto a clean parchment paper. Using a small scoop (1 oz) or a tablespoon, put one mounded scoop of frosting on the bottom of all the strawberry whoopie pie cakes. Using a second whoopie pie cake, smoosh the frosting mound down until it just starts to come out the sides.
Step 4
Dust the tops of the filled whoopie pies with powdered sugar.
