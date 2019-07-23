2 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect For Your Next Summer BBQ

Are you ready for your next summer BBQ? Chef Ryan is bringing you a couple summertime dishes that are sure to wow your guests.

BBQ Shrimp Skewers with Chili Butter

Cook Time : 5 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings : 4

Why I love this Recipe: These succulent shrimp are not just reserved for summer parties. They can be served all year around.

Technique tip: Using two skewers (one in the head and one in the tail) will prevent shrimp from curling when cooked.

Special equipment : Skewers

Ingredients for the Shrimp:

1 teaspoon lemon pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 medium lemon, zested, lemon reserved

20 jumbo shrimp, tail-on, peeled and deveined

8 long, sturdy barbecue skewers (soaked in water if using wooden skewers)

Ingredients for the Sauce:

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon finely chopped onion

11⁄2 sticks butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces 3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

6 dashes hot sauce

To serve

Zested lemon, quartered 1/4 cup minced parsley Butter lettuce leaves Baby Arugula

Grilled Jalapeño Salsa Verde

Preparation for the Shrimp:

In a medium bowl, combine paprika, salt, lemon pepper, garlic powder and lemon zest. Toss the shrimp in spice mixture until completely coated. Cover the bowl and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 10 minutes.

For the sauce:

In a medium bowl combine wine and onion. Microwave on high for 2 minutes.