2019 BET Awards: See The Complete List Of Winners

The winners of the 2019 BET Awards are here! The big night, which was hosted by Regina Hall, celebrated the best in entertainment and sports. Mary J. Blige received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, while Nipsey Hussle was honored with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.

See the winners below:

BEST ACTRESS

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YOUNG STARS AWARD

Caleb Mclaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

BEST MOVIE

BlacKkKlansman

Creed II

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

BEST NEW ARTIST

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Astroworld, Travis Scott

Championships, Meek Mill

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Everything Is Love, The Carters

Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

Migos

The Carters

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot ”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga feat. Offset, “Taste”

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage feat. J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes**t”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys, “Raise A Man”

Ciara,”Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monáe, “Pynk”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose In Harlem”

BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Erica Campbell feat. Warryn Campbell, “All Of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg feat. Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly feat. Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT (FAN VOTED CATEGORY)

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Teniola Apata (Africa)

2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS’ CHOICE AWARD

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott feat. Drake, “Sicko Mode”